Josh Maja starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Wigan in the FA Cup

Stoke City face the task of taking on Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The two sides were drawn against each other for the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, with the Potters welcoming the high flying League One side to the Bet365 Stadium.

Wigan knocked out Championship opposition to get this far, beating Blackburn Rovers in the Third Round.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Neill’s side defeated Leyton Orient to earn passage to the next round of the famous cup competition.

The winner will go into Sunday’s draw for the Fifth Round, with extra time and penalties available to decide the victory if needed.

Here, we predict how Stoke City will likely line up as they face the Latics on Saturday.

O’Neill switched to a back four in their most recent game with Huddersfield Town, but will likely revert to a back five formation again for the Wigan game.

Josef Bursik remains out of the side through injury, so Jack Elliot Bonham will remain between the sticks.

The trio of Ben Wilmot, James Chester and Morgan Fox will likely take over the back three, as they did in the Third Round.

The likes of Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are all unavailable as they are cup tied.

However, Josh Maja and Liam Moore are both in contention to make their debuts, as they do not fall foul of the registration rules, with Maja a possibility to start the game.