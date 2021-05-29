Josh Maja breaks his silence on Fulham exit as club face up to Championship return

Fulham’s departing striker, Josh Maja, has issued a message to the club after offering him the chance to play in the Premier League last season.

Maja made 15 appearances for Fulham after joining on loan from Bordeaux, scoring three goals and briefly offering hope for Scott Parker that he could be the man to fire the Cottagers to safety in the top-flight.

Ultimately, that hasn’t proved to be the case.

The 22-year-old scored a brace on his first start in a 2-0 win over Everton and then scored again in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal. However, that goal at Arsenal on April 18th was his last, with Maja not scoring in his final four appearances for Fulham as they suffered relegation back into the Championship.

With Maja’s loan now up, he’s expected to return to Bordeaux, who the former Sunderland striker is contracted to until the summer of 2023.

He still, though, found the time to issue a parting message to Fulham, thanking them for offering him an opportunity in the Premier League, before backing them to get back to the top-flight:

I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at @FulhamFC for making my dream of playing in the Premier League come true. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t stay in the league but I have no doubt that this club will be back in the league it belongs. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/qvVuMIADTP — Josh Maja (@joshmaja) May 28, 2021

The Verdict

Maja will have mixed feelings about his loan at Fulham, you feel.

He showed that he could mix it in the Premier League and scored three times, which isn’t bad going for a player that’s previous experience in England came with a Sunderland side in turmoil.

However, he couldn’t score the goals to keep Fulham in the Premier League, which is going to be irritating for him.

He’s an ambitious striker and will have wanted to be the man to drag Parker’s side out of trouble. Against Everton, he looked like the guy to do it, but it hasn’t proved to be the case.

You imagine that will play on his mind over the summer.

