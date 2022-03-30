Josh Magennis likens situation at Wigan Athletic to that of Hull City during his time there

Josh Magennis has finally started to hit the back of the net after his switch to Wigan in the winter window and with the Latics now eyeing a promotion and title win, the striker has admitted to Wigan Today that he feels the side are well-equipped for promotion, likening his current situation to the one he had at Hull City.

The forward played for the Tigers for three years and played in 95 games for them, bagging 26 goals along the way.

He played a key part as they went up to the Championship from the third tier and continued to play a role for the club until his move in January.

With the Latics also chasing a place back in the second tier, he was recruited to try and bag the goals Leam Richardson’s side needed to continue competing at the top.

Whilst he got off to a shaky start and couldn’t find the back of the net, he has managed goals in his last two league outings against Morecambe and Crewe – and he’ll be hoping to keep it up for the rest of the campaign.

Wigan though, regardless of his goalscoring ability, remain well-placed to seal an automatic promotion, if not the title itself.

They are currently second in League One, just one point behind Rotherham with two games in hand on the Millers.

It means their fate is largely in their own hands – and Magennis has told Wigan Today that he thinks Hull’s promotion winning side and Wigan are similar and could be well equipped to seal a place back in the second tier.

He said: “I see so many similarities.

“It’s the accountability factor, where everyone is on at everyone else – in a good way, a healthy way – to push them on. Everyone expects the best from each other, and they know that only their best will be good enough for everybody else.” The Verdict Josh Magennis hasn’t had exactly the kind of Wigan start he would have wanted but he’s beginning to find his feet and could once again find himself a part of a promotion-winning side. The Latics have been one of the best teams in the third tier so far this year and could end up being crowned champions too come the end of the season. It’s just reward for the work that Leam Richardson and his squad have put in and it would be interesting to see how they fare in the Championship. It’s been a sharp rise for the club since they were installed with new owners and they’ll hope that the good times keep on coming. Magennis will certainly want to play a part in that and as a striker who is experienced in the Championship, he can offer plenty going forward. There are still plenty of games to be won and lost – but the ball is now certainly in Wigan’s court.