Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent has responded to Dujon Sterling's tweet, begging the Chelsea man to return to the bet365 Stadium following the end of his stay in Staffordshire.

Sterling has been a key contributor to the Potters' resurgence, starting both on the left and on the right-hand side of the defence for Alex Neil's side with his versatility allowing Ki-Jana Hoever to thrive and remain in the first team.

Unfortunately for Sterling, injury issues have limited his involvement this season with the player making just 21 competitive appearances so far this season, a tally that will upset him considering he has been a regular starter when available.

What's Stoke City's stance on Dujon Sterling?

Stoke-on-Trent Live journalist Peter Smith believes the Potters would be interested in taking the 23-year-old to the bet365 Stadium again if they get the opportunity to get another deal over the line.

His first-team involvement at Chelsea could be limited once again next season, with his versatility not even likely to work in his favour considering the likes of Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen may be options on the left-hand side.

And if Reece James is fit, it would be difficult to see him starting on the right at all at Stamford Bridge and that could potentially allow the Potters to swoop in and seal another deal for him.

However, reporter Smith also believes they will face plenty of Championship competition for his signature if he does become available again during the next transfer window.

What did Josh Laurent say?

His game time may have been limited this term - but Sterling is certainly a valued player in Staffordshire with Laurent replying to his social media message yesterday, displaying the message: "Sign the contract big boy, sign the contract".

Laurent has benefitted not just from Sterling - but also some of the Potters' other loanees with Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone's presence in the middle of the park allowing him to thrive.

He will probably be desperate to see them three, Hoever and Axel Tuanzebe put pen to paper on permanent deals.

Should Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling permanently?

Considering his versatility and how well he has performed, Sterling is certainly someone Neil should be looking to tie down permanently.

And considering he isn't likely to be a key part of Graham Potter's plans for next season, this may be a reasonably easy deal to get over the line, even if the Blues decide to trigger a potential extension in his contract.

Sterling should definitely be pushing for this move because Stoke seem like they are a side on the rise, even though they struggled during the early stages of Neil's tenure.

With the players thriving and confidence sky high, they will need to get as many points on the board between now and the end of the season to give them plenty of momentum going into next season, with the right-back potentially part of Neil's plans moving forward.

At 23, he will only get better and this is one of many reasons why Stoke should be securing his services for the long term, but whether they can beat other teams to his signature remains to be seen.

The sale of Harry Souttar should give them a bit of money to spend in the summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the defender returns.