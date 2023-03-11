Josh Laurent sends Stoke City message after win over Blackburn

Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent has paid tribute to his teammates following his side’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

The Potters put themselves well in control early on in the game, and led 2-0 at half time thanks to a brace from Ki-Jana Hover.

It looked as though the win was then sealed when Tyrese Campbell fired in a third with 15 minutes remaining, but two late goals from Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher set up a nervy end for the hosts.

Even so, Stoke would hang on to secure a fourth win in their last six league games, lifting them to 13th in the table for the time being.

Taking to Twitter to react to that win, Laurent was understandably pleased with the night’s work, as he wrote: “Another Top performance and result from the boys! Another big one Tuesday”.

Stoke are back in action on Tuesday night, when they take on another club chasing promotion from the Championship, travelling to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This does feel like it was a rather big win for Laurent and his Stoke teammates.

While it feels too late for them to mount a play-off push of their own, they have now beaten two top six hopefuls in as many games, after their thrashing of Sunderland last weekend.

As a result, if they continue to click in this way, they will at least be able to take a great of confidence into the 2023/24 campaign, when they will again be expected to challenge given the size of the club.

From a personal perspective, Laurent again impressed on Friday, and played an important role in the third goal his side scored, again highlighting the good work Stoke did by bringing him in over the summer.