Josh Laurent delivers two-word verdict as Stoke City finalise latest transfer

Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent has revealed his delight after the club secured the signing of Tariqe Fosu on a season-long loan.

The Potters completed a deal for the former Reading man in the summer, with the 27-year-old playing in the first three games of the season for Michael O’Neill’s side.

And, he will be joined by another former Royals player, as the Staffordshire outfit announced earlier today that they had finalised a swoop for Fosu from Brentford.

Fosu had struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Bees since their promotion, but he has proven himself at this level in the past, and confirmation of his signing prompted a two-word response from Laurent on Twitter as he simply put ‘some signing’.

The new recruit will bring plenty of versatility to O’Neill’s squad as he is capable of playing in either wing-back position as well as attacking midfield.

Stoke are back in action tomorrow night as they prepare to host Middlesbrough after a disappointing campaign so far that has seen the side lose two of their first three games.

The verdict

I think most fans would agree with Laurent’s assessment here and he sums up the thoughts of many by saying ‘some signing’.

It looks a smart bit of business for Stoke as they are getting a good player who will bring pace, drive and creativity to the team, whilst his versatility is another major positive for the boss.

So, whilst some will feel more business needs to be done, this looks like a good addition for the Potters.

