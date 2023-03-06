FLW Social watch
Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell react as Dwight Gayle revels in Sunderland 1-5 Stoke City
Stoke City were emphatic winners over the weekend, beating Sunderland 5-1 on Alex Neil’s return to the Stadium of Light.
The Potters turned on the style emphatically in the second-half, having taken the lead shortly before the break through Josh Laurent.
Tyrese Campbell scored twice in the space of four minutes before the hour, with Alex Pritchard’s response nothing more than a consolation prior to Dwight Gayle’s own brace.
They were Gayle’s second and third goals in Stoke colours, having made the move to the bet365Stadium from Newcastle United in the summer.
It’s been a slow start for the 33-year-old, yet he was revelling in his role in Sunderland’s downfall on Saturday, writing on Instagram on Sunday: “Great away win for the team yesterday.”
View this post on Instagram
Amongst those congratulating Gayle on his performance were fellow goalscorers, Laurent and Campbell, who shared emoji reactions with the striker.
Stoke, who still sit 16th in the Championship table, are back in action on Friday night when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the bet365, with Rovers arriving with an outside shout of automatic promotion.
Think you’re a hardcore Stoke City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club
The Verdict
It was a great day for Stoke at Sunderland on Saturday.
They ran away with the game either side of half-time and it was good for them to see Gayle on the scoresheet. Whilst he’s not been the brilliant signing many thought he would be, he’s still got 18 months to prove himself to the club.
If Saturday can be a platform for him and Stoke to kick on, it’ll be good news for Alex Neil.
Gayle’s teammates are clearly delighted, too.
Thoughts? Let us know!