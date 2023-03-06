Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell react as Dwight Gayle revels in Sunderland 1-5 Stoke City

Stoke City were emphatic winners over the weekend, beating Sunderland 5-1 on Alex Neil’s return to the Stadium of Light.

The Potters turned on the style emphatically in the second-half, having taken the lead shortly before the break through Josh Laurent.

Tyrese Campbell scored twice in the space of four minutes before the hour, with Alex Pritchard’s response nothing more than a consolation prior to Dwight Gayle’s own brace.

They were Gayle’s second and third goals in Stoke colours, having made the move to the bet365Stadium from Newcastle United in the summer.

It’s been a slow start for the 33-year-old, yet he was revelling in his role in Sunderland’s downfall on Saturday, writing on Instagram on Sunday: “Great away win for the team yesterday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight (@dwightgayle)

Amongst those congratulating Gayle on his performance were fellow goalscorers, Laurent and Campbell, who shared emoji reactions with the striker.