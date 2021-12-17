Josh Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Huddersfield Town travel to Bristol City on Saturday in hoping to end a run of four games without a win.

The Robins have been less than sparkling at Ashton Gate this season only recording three victories on their home patch. All three of Nigel Pearson’s men’s win at home came by a single goal margin and two of them were against the current bottom two of Barnsley and Derby County.

The Terriers conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Coventry City last time out and will be desperate to arrest their slide and rejoin the play-off chasing pack with a victory. Carlos Corberan has switched to a 4-3-3 formation in recent weeks and will be looking for rewards in the form of a win to push his side six points clear of the Robins.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that came so close to earning three points against the Sky Blues…

The Terriers’ home form has been the strong base of their impressive first half of the season, without a league win on the road since mid-September they will be desperate to end that run as we edge towards the busy Christmas period. Lewis O’Brien remains integral to their control in games and even more so since Jonathan Hogg’s injury.

Aaron Rowe and Alex Vallejo are also unavailable with Pipa doubtful to feature. Corberan will be confident that his team’s attacking firepower will give the Terriers the edge in a very evenly matched encounter.