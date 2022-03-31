Josh Koroma starts: How we predict Huddersfield Town will line up against Hull City on Friday night

Huddersfield Town have the chance to further cement their place in the top six when they travel to Hull City on Friday evening.

The scheduling gives the Terriers the opportunity to send a message to their rivals in competition for a play-off place before they are in action on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have very little to play for in hosting Huddersfield, and will be mainly focused on building momentum under Shota Arveladze towards the 2022/23 campaign.

Both sides had their fair share of players on international duty in the last fortnight and it will be interesting to see who is available to return to the side in the Terriers’ surprise promotion bid.

Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo and Ryan Schofield remain sidelined while Tino Anjorin will not feature after worsening a knock on international duty.

Danel Sinani, Levi Colwill, Scott High and Sorba Thomas were away with their respective nations during the break, and could face late fitness tests ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Here, we have predicted two changes from the side that was defeated 3-0 by Bournemouth last time out, to take on the Tigers…

Levi Colwill replaces Ollie Turton from the Cherries loss and Josh Koroma comes in for Danel Sinani.

Sorba Thomas was not hugely involved for Wales, due to immense competition for places in wide areas, and therefore he in particular will be expected to slot straight back in.

You would much rather play a team with nothing to play for like Hull City than one fighting for their lives like Barnsley or Reading at this stage of the season, and the Terriers need to make the most of that opportunity on Friday or they risk being caught up by those beneath them.