Josh Koroma shares message with Portsmouth supporters as he reflects on his debut

Josh Koroma has taken to Instagram to share a message with Portsmouth’s supporters after making his debut in the club’s recent clash with Peterborough United.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley opted to bolster his squad on transfer deadline day by signing Koroma on a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield Town.

Introduced as a substitute in last Saturday’s clash with Posh, Koroma helped his side secure all three points at Fratton Park by providing an assist in this particular fixture.

Peterborough opened the scoring in the fifth minute of this clash as Jack Marriott fired an effort past goalkeeper Josh Griffiths following an error by Michael Morrison.

Undeterred by this setback, Pompey levelled proceedings via a fantastic header from Dane Scarlett.

Following the break, Koroma teed up Scarlett who produced a fine strike to give his side the lead.

Peterborough were unable to find an equaliser during the closing stages of the game as Portsmouth sealed their fifth league victory of the season.

Pompey will be aiming to back up this triumph by producing a positive performance in their clash with Barnsley on Saturday.

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph on Instagram, Koroma has admitted that he enjoyed his debut and was happy to play a role in Portsmouth’s winning goal.

The forward posted: “Enjoyed my debut!

“Happy to get an assist, let’s keep it going!”

The Verdict

Having produced an encouraging cameo display for Portsmouth last weekend, Koroma will now be aiming to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

As well as setting up Scarlett’s winning goal in this aforementioned clash, Koroma also completed one successful dribble and made one clearance as he registered a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92.

Capable of playing as a striker and as a winger, the 23-year-old’s versatility could prove to be an asset as Pompey look to launch a push for promotion.

If Koroma is selected to feature against Barnsley, he could potentially help his side secure a positive result at Oakwell by delivering an eye-catching performance in this fixture.

