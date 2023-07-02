Huddersfield Town know that boss Neil Warnock will remain at the club this summer after the 74-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract at the club recently.

However, they unfortunately cannot say the same for forward Josh Koroma at this stage.

What is Josh Koroma's current contract situation at Huddersfield Town?

Koroma joined Huddersfield Town in July 2019, with his last contract extension coming last summer.

A one-year extension was triggered last June, which means that Koroma's current contract at Huddersfield Town expires this summer.

Technically, with contracts tending to end on June 30th, Koroma, unless a new deal has been signed behind the scenes and not announced, would now be a free agent.

What is the latest news on Josh Koroma's future?

However, there is still some hope yet according to the latest update on the situation provided by media local to the club.

Indeed, football writer Steven Chicken, in a Huddersfield Town Q and A on YorkshireLive, when asked about Koroma's future hinted that no news could be good news, as well as revealing that he recently spotted Koroma at the club's training ground.

"Privately, I wasn’t particularly hopeful either, but I think no news has been good news on this one – he could easily have agreed a move elsewhere if he weren’t interested in staying." Chicken wrote on YorkshireLive, regarding Koroma.

"I know there were reports last weekend linking him with a couple of other clubs, but that information had been knocking about for a few weeks and seemingly come to nothing.

"Watch this space!

"I can tell you he was one of a group of players I saw at the training ground on Tuesday, for what that's worth."

Which clubs have been linked with a move for Josh Koroma?

Whilst it is certainly an interesting revelation that Koroma has been spotted at the training ground recently, unfortunately for Huddersfield, they are not the only club interested in getting him to sign a contract at the moment.

Indeed, they are in a scramble with two other sides, according to a report last week from Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that fellow Championship rivals Millwall and Plymouth are also keen on a deal for Koroma.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett sees Koroma as a potential arrival at The Den if indeed Tyler Burey joins Oxford United.

Meanwhile, Plymouth are also said to be keen as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Championship return.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Koroma ends up in the coming days and weeks.