Huddersfield Town will be hoping they can start the 2023/24 season with Josh Koroma at the heart of their side.

The Terriers retained their status as a Championship club, and in doing so, they will hope to retain the services of their better players.

How long is left on Josh Koroma's contract?

Koroma is likely seen as one of them, so the club will be doing all they can to keep him on board.

This summer, Koroma is out of contract at Huddersfield, meaning if he were to remain at the club, he would need to sign a new deal.

The club announced their retained list back in May and on it was confirmation that they were in discussions with the 24-year-old’s representatives over a new deal.

It wrote: "We can confirm that we are talking to the representatives of Danny Ward and Josh Koroma."

How much is Josh Koroma worth?

Koroma came through at Leyton Orient at a young age before joining the Terriers on a permanent basis in 2019.

In his four years at the club, Koroma's had two short loan spells in League One. The forward first joined Rotherham United, where he only appeared five times and failed to score a single goal.

The 24-year-old then joined Portsmouth last summer, and after scoring five goals and registering three assists, he was recalled by the Terriers.

He was brought back to be part of the Huddersfield team that was stranded at the foot of the table. The recall seemed to work, as Koroma played a big part in Huddersfield remaining in the Championship.

He made 19 appearances, scoring four goals and registering a single assist. Koroma was a regular part of Neil Warnock’s team.

His exploits throughout the campaign mean he could be a hot property this summer, while his transfer price tag may have changed.

At this current time, Koroma is valued at around £1.35m according to Transfermarkt, but it is worth noting that, should he not agree a new contract, he would be worth nothing as he is a free agent.

What is Josh Koroma’s salary at Huddersfield Town?

According to Capology, Koroma is currently on a weekly wage of £3,462 and that works out to be £240,000 a year.

The forward is one of the lower paid players in the squad and, considering the role he played in Huddersfield’s survival and his contract situation, that is likely to change.