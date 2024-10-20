Stoke City look to be on the right track under new boss Narcis Pelach, and while he was not able to affect any previous transfer dealings, he is set to get the first chance to alter his squad in the January window.

Pelach was not involved in any of the club's transfers over the summer, as he was only appointed as head coach in September after Steven Schumacher was relieved of his duties just five games into the campaign.

As a result, the Spaniard will likely want to change up his squad with some incomings and outgoings in the new year, as well as retaining some of his key men, which will be easier, or tougher, dependent on the Potters' league position and form at the time.

Stoke do not need to do a lot of business, after 10 new signings in the summer and a lot of exits, but they will still be active in the transfer market, and with that in mind, Football League World have outlined three players that should be on the Potters' transfer shortlist right now.

Josh Koroma

Huddersfield Town left-winger Josh Koroma has previously been a standout in the Championship for the Terriers, but he has remained at the club for this season despite their relegation to League One last term.

The 25-year-old joined Town from Leyton Orient in 2019, and his best season at the club so far came in 2020/21 as he notched eight goals and two assists in just 21 appearances, but he has struggled to replicate that form at the John Smith's Stadium until the start of this term.

Koroma has been a regular starter for Terriers boss Michael Duff up front so far, ahead of their plethora of strikers, and he has been their best attacking player this campaign by some way, but they will be wary that his contract is up next summer and so may want to cash in soon.

As a result, Stoke could swoop for his signature to provide some added flair and depth to their squad that is somewhat lacking in wide areas and at centre-forward.

Pelach will surely be in the market for a versatile attacking addition in January, with Lewis Koumas not consistent enough to be a regular starter, and Andre Vidigal unlikely to force himself into the starting XI anytime soon, having only just returned from injury, and possibly set to depart in the same window.

Koroma is a good age for a winger, and would be a relatively cheap option to help Stoke's forward line, so he seems like a realistic target for the Potters to have on their transfer shortlist.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Striker Ali Al-Hamadi has enjoyed a stunning rise to the top in recent years, and currently plies his trade with Ipswich Town in the Premier League after he joined from fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the January window and helped Kieran McKenna's side achieve a historic promotion from the second-tier in May.

The Iraqi international mostly featured off the bench in the second-half of last season, and while he did bag some important goals for the Tractor Boys in key games, it seemed likely that they were set to allow him to leave in the summer window.

Ali Al-Hamadi 2023/24 Ipswich Town statistics Appearances 14 Starts 1 Goals 4 Progressive carries per 90 3.94 Shots on target % 43.8% Shot-creating actions per 90 5.53 Goals scored minus goals allowed while on the pitch +7 Stats as per FBref

They reportedly received loan enquiries from numerous Championship clubs for the 22-year-old, but he surprisingly stayed at Portman Road, and he has found opportunities at a premium in the top-flight, so is surely set to leave on loan when possible.

Stoke should be one of the clubs interested, as the 22-year-old would be an ideal signing to add to their depth up front, and especially if the worst happens and Leicester City recall Tom Cannon, after recent reports revealed that they hold the power to do so.

Sam Gallagher has impressed when he has played, but has already picked up numerous injuries since his summer arrival, and neither Niall Ennis nor Emre Tezgel have proven goal records at second-tier level.

Al-Hamadi has not spent long in the Championship as yet in his career, but he displayed some clear quality and clinical striking ability last season that could massively benefit the Potters' chances of pushing up the table in the second half of the campaign.

James Bree

Right-back has not been a position of trouble for Stoke over the last few seasons due to loanee Ki-Jana Hoever's impressive exploits, but they looked to have left themselves short this season after a summer without a new addition to that position.

20-year-old Junior Tchamadeu has been left as Pelach's first-choice at right-back this season, as a result, with Lynden Gooch as a back-up, but currently injured, and youngster Jaden Dixon who can also step into that role, but is unlikely to be trusted at just 17-years-old.

Tchamadeu did start the season relatively well under Schumacher, but his form is bound to go through peaks and troughs given his experience, and so centre-back Ben Wilmot has recently been deployed there by Pelach, and has looked relatively solid.

With that said, it would make a lot of sense to secure a deal for Southampton man James Bree, as he is out of favour in the top-flight and is unlikely to become a regular in Russell Martin's side on the right of defence anytime soon.

Bree joined the Saints from Luton Town in January 2023 after making over 140 appearances for the Hatters in three-and-a-half years but has not nailed down a starting spot in either the Premier League or Championship at St Mary's, so they will surely see fit to let him leave on loan after the turn of the year.

The 26-year-old would be a very decent option to have in the second-tier, given his experience and clear quality, and would definitely come in as the Potters' new first-choice right-back for the second-half of the season if he did sign.