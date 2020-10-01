Josh King and Tottenham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

The future of AFC Bournemouth’s Josh King is likely to be in question right until the end of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old – the scorer of six goals in the Premier League last term – has been heavily linked with moves from Bournemouth this transfer window, following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

With the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United being credited with an interest in his signature, we take a look at what we know so far…

What do we know so far?

We know that Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of King, as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his side’s attacking options and provide cover for England captain Harry Kane.

The Daily Telegraph have recently reported that Spurs remain interested in signing King, and could make a move for the Norway international before the domestic transfer window closes on the 16th of October.

We also know, however, that Italian side Torino have opened talks to sign King, with negotiations underway according to Fabrizio Romano.

Torino have until next Monday to wrap up a deal for King, with the international transfer window closing in just four days’ time.

Is it likely to happen?

I think a move away from Bournemouth is definitely on the cards for King before the transfer window closes. Who he will join, though, is another question.

If Torino fail to strike a deal before the international window closes on Monday, then it leaves the door wide open for Spurs to make a move before the domestic transfer window slams shut.

Mourinho has targeted several attacking players since taking the reins at Spurs, but has been unable to bring in someone to provide cover for Kane as of yet.

King has proven to be a dangerous player at Premier League level in the past, and you feel that he’d be available at an affordable price if they wanted him.