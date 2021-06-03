Josh Griffiths to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Darren Moore is in the process of rebuilding his Sheffield Wednesday squad as the Owls prepare for life back in League One.

Wednesday released a host of first-team players at the end of the season, upon the expiration of their contracts at Hillsborough.

According to Yorkshire Live, Darren Moore is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options, with West Brom’s Josh Griffiths on his radar.

Here, we weigh up the rumour…

Is it a good potential move?

On the face of it, this looks like it would be a positive addition for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are in the market for a new goalkeeper after bidding farewell to the experienced Keiren Westwood at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent this season on loan at Cheltenham Town, keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets in 44 appearances in League Two as the Robins won promotion.

He is undeniably a very good, young goalkeeper, and the next step in his development path could see him move to Hillsborough.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 20 Jacob Murphy? Yes No

Would he start?

Griffiths is likely to be a regular starter if he moved on loan to Wednesday.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith remain on the books despite Westwood’s departure, however the pair have struggled for game time of late.

There is scope to really freshen things up across the whole squad, and the fact Griffiths would be coming in on loan would suggest that he is set to play week in, week out.

What does he offer?

As alluded to before, Griffiths is a very talented goalkeeper.

Shot-stopping wise, he was undoubtedly one of the best in League Two, conceding only 37 goals in 44 appearances and keeping 21 clean sheets.

His distribution is also very impressive too, so for a side which likes to build from the back under Moore, this could be key.

He is also good at commanding his own box, winning 80% of his aerial duels last season which is impressive for someone who is only 19.