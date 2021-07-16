Josh Doig gives honest take on transfer speculation amid Nottingham Forest, West Ham interest

Josh Doig admits he is “so happy” at Hibernian amid interest from Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Doig enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season at Easter Road last season, making 35 appearances in all competitions for Hibs.

The left-back scored one goal and added four assists, and his performances saw him be crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Doig is attracting interest from plenty of high-profile clubs, though. Watford had a £2.5million bid knocked back last month, as the club look to hold onto their young star.

As per The Athletic, West Ham and Nottingham Forest have also shown an interest in the 19-year-old, and could be set to make a move this summer.

But speaking to Sky Sports about his future at Hibs amid transfer speculation, Doig insisted that he ‘absolutely loves’ life at the club.

He said: “There’s always speculation. For me just now, it’s about getting back fully fit as I was out with COVID and it’s taken away my edge and my fitness a wee bit.

“I’m so happy at Hibs. I absolutely love it here. They have been so good developing me and I can’t thank them enough. I have got another year to develop here and I am looking forward to it.”

The Verdict

You feel that it would be some coup for Forest if they managed to beat the likes of West Ham and Watford to Doig’s signature.

He seems to be a really level-headed young player who is loving life at his current club, and it begs the question why he would want to leave when he’s playing regularly.

Forest do need a left-back, though, with Nicholas Ioannou on loan at Como, Gaetan Bong out of favour and Yuri Ribeiro leaving at the end of last season.

Doig would be one for the short-term and the long-term, and in a market which is likely to be quite tough this summer, bringing him in would be such a big statement of intent.