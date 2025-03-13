This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers remain in the mix for a play-off place this season as they look to secure Championship promotion.

The Whites missed out on a return to the second tier last year with a play-off final defeat.

It’s been a difficult campaign since that loss to Oxford United, with Steven Schumacher coming in to replace Ian Evatt after his departure in January.

And, regardless of their league status next season, Schumacher will likely want to leave his stamp on the team going into next year, meaning it could be a busy summer for Bolton.

Double Bolton departure expected

When asked who could leave the club this summer, FLW’s Bolton fan pundit named both Nathan Baxter and Josh Dacres-Cogley.

He expects Luke Southwood to be first choice goalkeeper going forward, which will open the door for Baxter’s departure.

"I think there are a few [that could leave], to be completely honest," O’Meara told Football League World.

"Because, with the change in manager, there’s going to be a want to bring players in that the new manager will want to do.

"Even though I don’t think we’ve changed styles massively since Schumacher has come in.

"The two that spring to mind are, firstly, Nathan Baxter, the goalkeeper, whose contract is up at the end of the season, and it already looks like Bolton favour Luke Southwood.

"I don’t think, personally, there’s too much in it between the two goalkeepers, but I think with Southwood more likely to be a long-term option for us, I think that’s the way that we’re going, and I’d be very surprised if Baxter is still at Bolton next season."

Dacres-Cogley upgrade claim made

O’Meara also believes Dacres-Cogley could be upgraded on amid uncertainty over his future.

"Secondly, Josh Dacres-Cogley, he does seem to be linked with moves away," he added.

Josh Dacres-Cogley - Bolton Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 44 2 (5) 2024-25 33 (29) 0 (6) As of March 12th

"He’s done very well, Dacres-Cogley, considering I think he was originally brought in as someone that would be competing for the right-back position, rather than our starting right-wing-back.

"But I think he has made the position his own over the two years.

"But, I do think Bolton will look to strengthen in that area and I think Dacres-Cogley’s stock has risen enough for him to get a very good League One move, which he does deserve as well."

Bolton lost 3-2 to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, ending a six-game unbeaten run in the league.

Schumacher will want to leave his mark on this Bolton squad

While Bolton still have hopes of promotion, their summer business is likely to be busy no matter what division they’ll be in next season.

Schumacher has made a positive impact since joining, but this is very much still Evatt’s side at the moment.

The owners will want to back the new manager and bring in his players in order to give him the best chance at success.

In order to bring in players, then it’s only natural that some will have to go in order to make room.