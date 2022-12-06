Josh Cullen outlines what Burnley need to do ahead of Championship return

It has been an outstanding season so far for Burnley in the Championship.

The Clarets currently sit top of the league as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. They are three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers, who they beat 3-0 in the Lancashire derby at Turf Moor in their last game prior to the World Cup break.

Vincent Kompany’s side are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to face managerless Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday.

The 36-year-old used his contacts to bring an influx of players this summer and one of those who has impressed is midfielder Josh Cullen, who arrived from Belgian side Anderlecht, where he worked with Kompany previously.

Cullen has established himself as a key part of the Clarets’ side and has started all but three of their games this season, playing every minute when fit.

While Burnley have been the exceptional side in the second tier so far this term, the 26-year-old says there is no room for complacency and believes their lead at the top should be even greater.

“I think, in the main part, performances have been good in the league, even though we’ve not got the points we probably should have. We’ve just got to stick at it, keep doing what we’re doing and keep working hard,” Cullen told the Burnley Express.

“We’re going to need both sides of our game this season because we know that there are going to be difficult moments where we have to dig in. We’ve got to stick to the way we want to play, and our principles, we’ve got a strong squad and people want to come in and perform.

Burnley have one of the strongest squads in the division and with Ashley Westwood set to return from injury in the coming weeks, Cullen welcomes the extra competition for places in the middle of the park.

“As a player you just want to keep playing games and build that momentum,” Cullen said.

“It’s nice to always be out there, it’s what we grew up wanting to do, so I’ll play any game that I’m available for.

“It’s key to have that competition for places in the squad and knowing that changes can be made, for whatever reason, because there are so many games in the Championship that come thick and fast.”

One of the positives for Kompany is the amount of experience and leadership in the group, including some of those who were part of the core of Sean Dyche’s team such as captain Jack Cork, vice-captain Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez and Cullen believes he can also contribute in this department.

“There are a lot of leaders within the group and I just try to help as much as I can,” Cullen explained.

“I try to get ideas across on the pitch, which the manager has obviously taught me over the few years that I’ve worked with him now. There’s nothing about me doing anything special, I’m just trying to lead by example.”

The verdict

It is extremely positive for Burnley fans to hear Cullen’s comments.

His attitude and commitment is evident and it is also clear that Kompany is instilling the winning mentality in his squad that he had during his playing days when he won multiple titles at Manchester City.

Having worked with the Belgian at Anderlecht too, Cullen is one of Kompany’s most trusted players and he has been exceptional for the Clarets this campaign.

Cullen is correct that Burnley cannot allow any complacency to creep in, but you do not get the sense that this is something that Kompany, or the senior players, would allow in the dressing room.

Ahead of the Championship return this weekend, Burnley look in an incredibly commanding position at the summit and do not seem ready to give it up.