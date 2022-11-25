Josh Cullen = 10/10: Rating all of Burnley’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Burnley’s busy summer transfer window has seemingly proven the right path forward for the club.

A number of players arrived at Turf Moor alongside new manager Vincent Kompany, who has overhauled the first team squad in a bid to shift the side’s style of play.

Here we rate how each of these new signings has fared since signing for the Clarets…

Manuel Benson – 8

The forward has had a solid impact on the team since arriving, playing 18 times in the Championship so far.

While only six of those appearances have come from the start, he has also contributed five goals and three assists so far, which is an impressive tally from just 700 minutes of league action.

Anass Zaroury – 7

Zaroury didn’t settle in as quickly as some of the other new arrivals into the team, but has found his footing in recent weeks.

The winger has four goals and two assists from his 13 league appearances so far and has grown in importance to Kompany in the lead up to the World Cup break.

Darko Churlinov – 3

Churlinov has not had quite the same impact as the many other forward additions to the team.

The winger has been lost in the shuffle, managing just three substitute appearances so far and has yet to really show what he is potentially capable of.

Josh Cullen – 10

Cullen arrived from Anderlecht and has been key in Kompany’s tactical shift for the team.

His calmness in possession, and his keen eye for a pass, have been crucial to the team’s most dominant performances and he has cemented himself as one of the side’s most important figures.

Arijanet Muric – 9

Muric has been impressive between the sticks and has pulled off some spectacular saves during his time with Burnley.

His passing range out from the back has also been a big part of Kompany’s plans for the team, making him an ideal first choice keeper.

Scott Twine – 1

Twine was a promising signing, having shown a lot of potential with MK Dons last season.

However, he has simply been lost in the shuffle, and may need to seek a loan move in January in order to gain greater playing time elsewhere.

Luke McNally – 1

McNally has suffered a similar fate to Twine, having made just two late substitute appearances in the league so far.

A loan move in January may be the best next step for both parties.

Vitinho – 8

The full back has cemented himself as a regular starter in the side, having played in 20 of the team’s 21 league games so far this season.

The Brazilian has adapted to English football well and has already contributed two goals and one assist to the side.

Samuel Bastien – 6

Bastien has fallen down the pecking order a bit, having initially earned a starting role in the opening few weeks of the season.

However, he has still proven a useful addition to the side and has contributed well in attack with one goal and one assist to his name.

Dennis Franchi – 1

Franchi has very much played second fiddle to Muric so far and will likely remain as second choice for the season.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – 10

Harwood-Bellis has been a standout figure in the side, and has been one of the best players in the division.

His talent and potential is obvious and Burnley would be doing well to keep him at the club beyond his current loan deal for this season.

Ian Maatsen – 9

Maatsen has also arrived on loan and has had a similarly impressive impact.

The full back is a special talent, and has contributed one goal and four assists to the team, proving his importance to the team both in attack and in defence.

Jordan Beyer – 6

Beyer didn’t quite settle into the team as quickly as some of these other signings, and has only emerged as a key figure in recent weeks.

However, he could yet play a significant role in the club’s promotion charge if he can continue to perform as he has over the last month or so.

Halil Dervisoglu – 4

Dervisoglu is yet to start a league game for the Clarets since arriving on loan from Brentford.

However, his impact off the bench has been improving and he could yet have a greater role in the side when the league resumes in December.

Nathan Tella – 9

Tella has been a great addition to the team, and is another player that the club should seek to sign on a longer-term basis beyond his season long loan from Southampton.

Six goals and one assist from 19 appearances in the league is an impressive tally, and he will no doubt add to that in the second half of the campaign.