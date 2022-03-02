Josh Coburn reacts to his winner that earned Middlesbrough victory over Tottenham

Coming on six minutes into extra time, it was Josh Coburn’s strike that proved to be the difference as Middlesbrough knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup last night.

In what was a strong display for the hosts, and a deserved victory, Coburn latched onto Matt Crooks’ through ball, before leathering a strike beyond a helpless Hugo Lloris.

The 19-year-old has been unable to see many minutes under Chris Wilder, after a good stint in the side when Neil Warnock was at the helm.

Speaking to the Northern Echo after emerging as the match-winner, the teenager responded to a question about where the feeling of scoring the decider ranked in his Middlesbrough memories thus far: “The very best. I don’t think I can top that. Hopefully next round, we can get someone big again and hopefully we can do it again.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough were excellent against their higher-level opposition last night and will have all the confidence in the world after beating Manchester United and now Tottenham.

With January additions coming in, Coburn has been unable to get to a starting XI spot, playing just seven minutes under the former Sheffield United boss.

Chris Wilder revealed to Teesside Live after the closure of the January transfer window that the club had rejected multiple loan approaches during the month, proving how highly he is rated despite not playing week in week out.

Middlesbrough’s victory was no less than they deserved, with Boro playing the better football and creating the better chances.