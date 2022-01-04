Josh Coburn reacts on social media to fresh Middlesbrough agreement

Middlesbrough teenager Josh Coburn has signed a new contract with the club to keep him at the Riverside until 2025, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year old academy player has made eight senior appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder had plenty to praise for the young striker when announcing his new deal with the club.

“He’s earned a new contract. His aim now has got to be keep improving and keep learning, and push on to make an impression,” said Wilder, via the club’s website.

“He’s had a good first part of his career and now he has to kick. This reward for a good start to his professional career.”

The player wrote of his excitement at the news on Twitter.

“Very proud day for me and my family to sign a new long term contract at this amazing club,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Very proud day for me and my family to Sign a new long term contract at this amazing club ❤️ https://t.co/0XsZ7TEUkZ — Josh Coburn (@Jcoburn06) January 4, 2022

Coburn scored his first goal for the club last season in a 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in April 2021, his second appearance for the club.

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship. The Boro are one point behind sixth place Huddersfield Town, but they do have a game in hand on their playoff rivals.

Wilder’s side next face Mansfield Town on January 8 in the FA Cup Third Round. Their next league game is at home to Reading on January 15.

The Verdict

Tying down an academy graduate to a long-term contract is always a great moment for any club. Coburn has impressed enough to earn a new contract and Wilder’s comments will hopefully motivate the youngster to keep developing.

This should help ward off any potential clubs who may have thought about poaching Coburn this January, or in the Summer. The club can now take control of Coburn’s immediate future.

This news will also motivate plenty of young players currently in the academy, who can now see an affirmative pathway into the first team from their system.