Middlesbrough players Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath will be highly content with how Boro's transfer market has shaped out so far.

In every transfer window there are winners, and there are losers. But, the reasons why certain players fall into those categories are varied, and not always obvious.

In the case of Coburn, a lack of signings so far in the striking department is handing him, and his Middlesbrough career, a stay of execution, whilst Emmanuel Latte Lath has received multiple boosts that could help him register an even better 2024/25 campaign.

Football League World takes a look at why the Middlesbrough duo are the clear winners of Boro's summer window so far.

Another striking addition could be game over for Coburn

It's been made clear from the start of the summer, that Middlesbrough would like to sign another centre-forward during this transfer window.

Up to now, that hasn't happened, with Boro actually having to work just as hard in order to keep the star number nine that they do have, Latte Lath.

That works just fine for Bedale-born Coburn, who has endured a topsy-turvy Middlesbrough career so far, after breaking into the first team picture as a teenager back in 2021.

Josh Coburn career stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals 23/24 Middlesbrough 25 5 22/23 Bristol Rovers 40 10 21/22 Middlesbrough 22 5 20/21 Middlesbrough 4 1

A couple of years have passed since then, and after a successful loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers, - in which his manager Joey Barton claimed he could play for England - the 21-year-old endured a 2023/24 campaign that saw him drop in and out of Michael Carrick's side.

Carrick's system is high-energy, pressing up the pitch and forcing turnovers in dangerous positions. Coburn isn't the high-octane, pressing-forward that Latte Lath is. Rather, he prefers the ball into feet, or latching onto crosses inside the box.

But, in a recent report from Teesside Live, it was revealed that the young striker has been impressing during pre-season so far, and has caused Carrick and head of football Kieran Scott to have somewhat of a rethink of how they approach the rest of the window in the striking department.

We can possibly say then, that the arrival of Delano Burgzorg doesn't appear to factor in as a centre-forward addition, as he is more of a versatile attacking midfielder by trade.

Therefore, if he can continue to impress during pre-season, his form may well ensure Middlesbrough don't end up looking to the market for another striker.

In the event of this, Coburn would have to be viewed as one of Boro's biggest winners of the transfer window if he's able to prevent a signing from taking place, which has seemed a foregone conclusion all summer.

Latte Lath receives some welcome support

As much as he may have thrived from being Middlesbrough's main man last season, - a role he will still reprise in 2024/25 - football, as we all know, is a team game.

Carrick evidently didn't want Latte Lath carrying the weight of Boro's season, from an attacking perspective, on his shoulders once again next season, and has made a conservative effort to make the Ivorian international's job a lot easier.

Extending the contract of one of Boro's most creative players in Australian international Riley McGree will have been music to Latte Lath's ears, and no doubt had Teessiders jumping for joy.

In Boro's 2022/23 Championship season, McGree posted an expected assists total of 6.10, which only six percent of Championship players in his position posted higher than - per FotMob.

After Latte Lath playing only 30 Championship games last year, and McGree missing half of the 2023/24 season himself, the pair were unable to get the chance to develop a connection, but that could be dangerously different this time around.

Unlike his right-back comrade Luke Ayling, who not only developed a partnership with the Ivorian on the pitch, but the two quite clearly struck up a great bond off the pitch too.

So, after penning a two-year deal to make the Riverside Stadium his permanent home this summer, Latte Lath will have been delighted to see his teammate stay for good, as he was one of the main beneficiaries of Ayling's extraordinary eight assists in 19 Championship games last season.

Throw into the mix the addition of US international Aidan Morris, who'd registered five assists and three goals in 22 appearances for Columbus Crew in 2024 before his move to Teesside.

Whilst Burgzorg's seven goals for Huddersfield last season showed that he can score goals at Championship level, and you can see why Latte Lath will be overjoyed with the work Boro have done in the transfer market so far.