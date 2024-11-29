Stoke City are currently in the midst of a five-game unbeaten streak as they welcome promotion-chasing Burnley on Saturday.

Having started the season in mediocre form, the Potters have picked things up in recent weeks. Victories against Derby County and Blackburn Rovers kickstarted the period of good form, but they haven't been able to convert any of their past three games into wins with low-scoring affairs against Millwall, QPR and Preston North End.

This weekend's fixture against Burnley represents their toughest test yet, with the Clarets sitting in third place after a comfortable win over Coventry City.

So far this season, Scott Parker's side have conceded just six goals, with a resolute defence forming the backbone of their team.

This will prove no simple test for Narcís Pelach's side, who will have to bring their A-game if they are to extend their strong run past five games.

With this in mind, we spoke to our resident Potters pundit, Sam Harrison, to get his take on what player for Burnley worries him the most heading into the fixture.

Josh Brownhill a danger for Stoke City

Speaking to Football League World, Harrison admitted that Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill was the player that scared him the most heading into the fixture. The former Bristol City midfielder is currently the Clarets' top scorer and is expected to return from injury this coming Saturday.

"The man you’d prefer not to have in their team is Josh Brownhill. Obviously, he missed Burnley’s match against Coventry, but was that more of a precaution to ensure he is ready for the starting XI?

"I think he will be in the team."

Adding to why he fears Brownhill, Harrison stated: "The majority of this game will be dictated in the middle. Whoever is playing in the Stoke midfield against Brownhill will have to win those battles, as I think it could dictate who comes out on top.

"There is a lot to Brownhill’s game, in terms of attack and defence. He is their top scorer at the moment, which raises the question of whether their attack is as threatening as it should be. However, in a way, it is a compliment to their style of play. The runs that Josh Brownhill makes and his movement on and off the ball make him a fascinating player to watch.

"In terms of this game, I think he could be the difference-maker. There is a lot of quality in Burnley’s team, but if Brownhill is playing, we must be very careful with how we play in the midfield. Also, we need to be mindful of the space we leave because he is very good at finding space, as we saw in the opening game of the season against Luton Town."

Josh Brownhill is a top-level Championship player

Since making the move from Bristol City in 2020, the Clarets' captain has proven himself as a dependable player in the Premier League and a top-level midfielder in the Championship.

Across his 57 appearances in the second tier for Burnley, he has managed 12 goals and nine assists, so Pelach's side can ill-afford to give him time around the edge of their box.

Josh Brownhill Burnley Championship Contribution Appearances 57 Minutes 5,014 Goals 12 Assists 9 Minutes per contribution 239

At the other end of the pitch, he constantly breaks up play and allows his side to predominantly keep possession of the ball.

If they can bypass the 28-year-old, they will be well set for a tilt at winning the game, but if not, then Brownhill could easily dictate the tempo and take the game away from the Potters.