Burnley were the dominant force in the Championship this season.

The Clarets brushed aside the competition to earn automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Vincent Kompany’s side also earned the league title, with an impressive haul of 101 points.

The club is now preparing for life back in the Premier League, where the aim will be to cement themselves as a regular in the division once again.

Who is the best paid player at Burnley?

According to Capology, Josh Brownhill earns the biggest salary at Turf Moor among the first team squad.

The midfielder has been with the Clarets since signing from Bristol City in 2020 in a fee reportedly worth up to £9 million.

In that time, he has become a valued member of the first team, cementing himself as a consistent presence in the side under both Sean Dyche and Kompany.

Brownhill made 41 appearances in the league last season, contributing seven goals and eight assists as Burnley ran away with the title.

The 27-year-old did so with an estimated weekly salary of £40,000.

Still playing on the contract he initially signed when he joined the club, Brownhill earns an estimated annual salary of £2.08 million a year.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning we are now closing in on the final 12 months of his original deal with the club.

Who are Burnley’s other high earners?

Ashley Barnes also earns £40,000, but has already agreed a move to his next club as his contract is set to expire this summer.

The striker will leave Turf Moor for Norwich City, remaining in the Championship for next season.

Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez will replace Barnes in the pecking order of weekly wages, earning an estimated £38,077 and £35,000 respectively.

Both of their contracts also expire in the summer of 2024, meaning there are a lot of big decisions to be made by the club’s hierarchy in the near future.

Of course, Premier League promotion also means that investment is likely this summer.

It is possible that a new signing could yet become the club’s newest highest earner if a big-money move is made to try and improve the squad.

A lot of high earners such as Nick Pope and James Tarkowski also departed last year following relegation, highlighting the spending power that top flight status brings to clubs in England.