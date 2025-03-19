Burnley's fight for an immediate return to the Premier League has been defined by key performances from standout players, none more so than Josh Brownhill.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been instrumental in their promotion push this season, but if the Clarets fail to secure a top-flight return, they will almost certainly lose their influential captain.

Brownhill’s importance to Burnley cannot be overstated. Having joined from Bristol City for £9 million in January 2020, he has evolved into one of the Championship’s most consistent performers.

This season alone, he has contributed 13 goals and four assists in 36 appearances, making him the club’s top scorer.

His recent form has been particularly impressive, netting four times in his last five games, including a crucial strike in Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

With eight matches remaining in the campaign, his contributions will be vital in determining whether Burnley can clinch automatic promotion.

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill's future depends on Championship promotion

Despite Burnley triggering a one-year contract extension last summer following their relegation from the Premier League, Brownhill’s long-term future at Turf Moor remains uncertain.

As he himself has admitted, promotion will be a significant factor in any decision regarding his next contract. Speaking to the Burnley Express, he acknowledged the weight of this campaign: “It's an important season for us all and we've got one goal: to get promoted out of this league, and that's my full focus. After that, we'll decide.”

His caution is understandable. Brownhill has proven beyond doubt that he belongs at the highest level, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

With clubs from both England and abroad expressing interest - including Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, as well as Serie A sides Fiorentina and Lazio - Burnley must be wary of losing their midfield talisman should they falter in their promotion bid.

It has become a precarious situation for the Clarets.

Goals have been hard to come by at times this season, and without Brownhill’s contributions from central midfield, their attacking struggles would be even more pronounced.

He currently ranks as the third-highest scorer in the Championship, trailing only Leeds United’s Joel Piroe and Norwich City’s Borja Sainz. Losing him in the summer would create a significant void in both leadership and output.

Precarious contract management at Burnley has led to Josh Brownhill transfer risk

There is also a broader issue of contract management at Turf Moor. Why was Brownhill allowed to run his contract down to this point?

If the Clarets were to lose him on a free transfer, it would represent a serious failure in squad planning. Other key players, including Connor Roberts most recently, have seen their contractual situations managed more effectively - yet Brownhill’s future remains unresolved.

Burnley manager Scott Parker has acknowledged discussions surrounding new contracts, but admitted that negotiations are complicated given the club’s current situation.

“They're still ongoing conversations that we're having. Obviously, in-season it’s pretty difficult, certainly with where we are currently as well in terms of what we have to do and the sole focus being on that,” Parker recently shared. “Hopefully we can try and secure that as well.”

Josh Brownhill in the 24/25 Championship Appearances 34 Goals 13 Assists 4 Shots on target 22 Chances created 39

For Burnley, the message is clear: promotion is not just about financial stability or the prestige of the Premier League - it is about retaining the core of a squad that can compete at the top level.

Failure to go up would almost certainly lead to Brownhill’s departure, a loss that could set the club’s progress under Parker back significantly.

As the season reaches its climax, both Burnley and Brownhill’s fate hang in the balance.

If the Clarets secure promotion, they may just persuade Brownhill to extend his stay. If they fall short, however, they could face the double blow of remaining in the Championship and losing their most vital player in the process. The stakes could not be higher.