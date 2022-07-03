Josh Brownhill to Leeds United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Following Burnley‘s relegation from the Premier League, a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, are eyeing a move for midfielder Josh Brownhill.

That’s according to 90MIN, who state that Leeds, along with Southampton, Everton, and Leicester, among others.

The 26-year-old featured 35 time for Burnley in the top-flight last season as the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

With the above in mind, we looked at three key aspects of any transfer agreement that could potentially be made between the Clarets and the Whites.

Is it a good potential move?

For the player, yes, it would be a great move.

He would be getting himself a move out of the Championship and another opportunity to play in the Premier League once again.

However, from a Leeds United perspective, this could certainly be considered a bit of an underwhelming signing.

With Kalvin Phillips set to leave the club for a substantial fee, you’d think the Whites would have their sights set on a more ambitious target than a relegated player that didn’t particularly stand out last campaign.

Would he start?

You just can’t see Brownhill getting a regular start for Leeds next season.

The Whites have just spent money bringing in Marc Roca from Bayern Munich and Brenden Aaronson in from RB Salzburg, and they already have the likes of Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips at the club.

Of course, Phillips is reportedly set to depart soon, but you would imagine the club will want to bring a quality replacement in, so that would still be a player for Brownhill to compete with for a place in the centre of the park.

If truth be told, given the system he played for Sean Dyche at Burnley and the system Jesse Marsch wants to play at Leeds, it is hard to gauge just how Brownhill would fit into his plans, with those pressing and on-ball skills largely unproven by the midfielder.

What does he offer?

First and foremost, Brownhill would offer good depth in the midfield at the very least.

Whilst he is not the most exciting name, or the most proven Premier League player, he has racked up 78 Premier League matches at this stage, which is good experience to have on the bench.

The 26-year-old would be a player that would fight for his place too, showing during his time under Sean Dyche that he is a hard worker.

The midfielder, too, is someone that will not shy away from a duel in the middle of the park, and is willing to contribute both defensively and in an attacking sense during his time on the pitch.

Brownhill just appears to be one of those players that is sort of a six or seven out of ten most weeks, that quietly goes about their business, allowing the more exciting and creative players to go about their work.

I do think he is a Premier League player, but perhaps not quite good enough for a regular starting berth for Leeds United.