Josh Brownhill starts: The early predicted Burnley XI to face Huddersfield on Friday night

Burnley and Vincent Kompany will be desperate to get off to a flying start in the Championship this weekend, with the club now back in the second tier after a prolonged period away.

The Clarets’ transfer window has been busy so far, with the side looking to bring in more fresh faces that their new boss wants. It means the club should be well prepared to get going and try and launch a promotion push this campaign.

However, the relegated side will face a tough contest against Huddersfield, who very nearly took their spot in the Premier League last season. The Terriers ended up in the play-offs but couldn’t quite get over the line and seal a spot in the top flight.

Ahead of the first game of the season then, here is how Burnley could line up for this important fixture.

With the season nearly here, Burnley have been one of the busiest when it comes to incomings and it means that it’s really anyones guess as to which team will start against Huddersfield.

The Clarets’ squad is packed full of talent right now and it means there is almost two players in every position that could really feature in the game. With the arrival of Arijanet Muric in goal from Man City, you’d have to think that Bailey Peacock-Farrell – who has played in pre-season – may now have to take a back seat and two other City names in CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis could also get the nod in this fixture.

It’s familiar players on the flanks for the club though with Charlie Taylor and Connor Roberts likely to start as full-backs even though Ian Maatsen has also joined on a deal from Chelsea. Jack Cork is reliable in the centre so could be chosen alongside Josh Brownhill, with the midfielder having played in this league a lot in the past.

Further forward and new signing Josh Cullen – who cost a seven-figure fee – is favoured by Vincent Kompany and he should play against Samuel Bastien, who has also joined the club from Belgium like their new manager.

Upfront, again a familiar pairing should start this game. Ashley Barnes has spent plenty of time in the second tier and has bagged double-digit goal tallies in this division and Jay Rodriguez has spent so long in the Premier League that he should surely bag plenty here.