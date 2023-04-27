Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has claimed that his taunts to Blackburn Rovers fans after the Clarets confirmed their Championship title win in Tuesday night's East Lancashire derby were "only for a laugh".

There was more than just bragging rights on the line as the two fierce local rivals faced off in midweek - with Vincent Kompany's side looking to win the title away at Ewood Park and the hosts hoping to force their way back into the play-off places.

It took a moment of magic for the game to be settled as Manuel Benson scored the winner in signature style - cutting in from the right flank and bending an edge-of-the-box strike into the far corner - just after the hour.

Josh Brownhill winds up Blackburn fans

That was enough to secure all three points and the Championship title for the Clarets, who duly celebrated in front of the away fans after the full-time whistle.

Not content with only celebrating in front of his own supporters, Brownhill's taunts to the Blackburn fans - lifting an inflatable in front of them over and over again - have gone viral.

Josh Brownhill weighs in on Blackburn v Burnley taunts

Kompany stopped the midfielder and waved a hand of apology to the furious Rovers support and now Brownhill has had his say.

Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old has suggested his antics after Tuesday's victory at Ewood Park were "only for a laugh".

You can't really blame him for making the most of winning the title away at Burnley's fiercest rivals and denting their play-off hopes in the process.

Burnley remaining Championship fixtures

The Clarets were confirmed as Championship title winners on Tuesday night and the following evening, Sheffield United secured their return to the Premier League alongside them with a win over West Bromwich Albion.

Kompany's side will head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, Brownhill's former side, on Saturday in a dead rubber but their final-day game against Cardiff City at Turf Moor could be important as the Bluebirds are still battling relegation.