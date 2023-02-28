Josh Brownhill misses out: The Burnley XI that Kompany should field v Fleetwood in the FA Cup

Burnley have been presented with a glorious opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they welcome Fleetwood Town to Turf Moor tomorrow evening.

The Clarets currently lead the way in the Championship and are yet to taste defeat on home soil as they look set to secure an immediate top-flight return.

Given the strength of the squad, recent injury boosts and with the Championship still in mind, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has lots to think about ahead of naming his starting XI for tomorrow evening’s game against their League One opposition.

The Clarets have beaten Bournemouth and Ipswich Town, via a replay, to earn their spot in the fifth round of the competition and will be striving to continue their progression.

Here, we take a look at how the Clarets could line up for tomorrow’s fixture against the Cod Army…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has proven to be a very capable alternative to Arijanet Muric and deserves another opportunity from the start when Fleetwood come to town tomorrow evening.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Slightly limited when it comes to the defensive line, following an injury to Ian Maatsen at the weekend, Charlie Taylor will likely move back out to the left-back role, whilst Jordan Beyer could continue his recovery with another start.

20-year-old Ameen Al-Dakhil could be brought into the starting line up, after Hjalmar Ekdal has been tasked with lots of minutes in recent weeks.

Vitinho could be deployed at right-back too, with competition at right-back remaining very high at Turf Moor.

The trusted duo of Jack Cork and Josh Cullen could be named in tomorrow’s starting XI, with the former being named on the bench during Saturday’s 4-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.

Now, in the attacking four positions is where competition levels are particularly high.

Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson could be deployed on the right wing and that could allow the versatile Nathan Tella to switch over to the left, paving the way for Scott Twine to play in an attacking midfield role.

Up top, January signing Lyle Foster could be restored to the starting XI to really help stretch the Fleetwood defence tomorrow evening.