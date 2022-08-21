Josh Brownhill issues message after frustrating Burnley result vs Blackpool FC

Burnley endured another frustrating result at Turf Moor yesterday when they drew 3-3 with Blackpool.

The Clarets looked like they were in full command after taking an early lead through Josh Brownhill, with Nathan Tella adding a second on the 11 minute mark.

They allowed Blackpool back into the game through Theo Corbeanu, though, before scoring a third to take a 3-1 lead into the dressing room at half time.

A spirited Blackpool performance in the second half came, though, with the visitors scoring two in two minutes late in the second half to take a point back to the seaside on the day.

Speaking on social media after the match, Brownhill expressed frustration at the result.

“Very frustrating not to have got the 3 points today.” the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

“Have to learn and go again.

“Always nice to score at turf .”

Burnley are now winless in their last four Championship matches, with their only win of the campaign so far coming away at Huddersfield Town in their first match of the season.

Brownhill’s goal yesterday was his second of the season.

The Verdict

Josh Brownhill seems to be thriving under new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Freed up and playing in a more advanced role, the Clarets number eight is affecting things in the final third this season, and his two strikes so far have been superb.

Burnley will be really disappointed to have let that match against Blackpool slip, though.

At 2-0 up Vincent Kompany must have thought his side were well on their way to their first home league win of the campaign, but it was not to be.

With plenty of incomings and outgoings at the club this summer things were always going to take a bit of time to click at Turf Moor this season, but Kompany will be aiming to get that first home win on the board sooner rather than later.