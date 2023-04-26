Burnley managed to secure the Championship title last night in memorable fashion by defeating arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn initially made a positive start to this fixture as Dominic Hyam and Tyrhys Dolan both had efforts saved by Arijanet Muric.

Following the break, Muric produced another stop to deny Sammie Szmodics from opening the scoring.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany opted to bring on Manuel Benson in the 58th minute of this fixture.

This turned out to be a wise call as Benson produced a moment of magic to give the Clarets the lead.

After receiving the ball from Jack Cork, the 26-year-old curled a superb effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Benson went close to adding a second for the visitors in the closing stages of this fixture as his effort struck the crossbar.

Despite some late pressure from Blackburn, Burnley were able to hold on to secure all three points.

What did Josh Brownhill do following the final whistle at Ewood Park?

After his side's win over Rovers, Brownhill decided to taunt Blackburn's fans by lifting an inflatable trophy in their direction.

A video shared by The Second Tier Podcast captured this moment on Twitter from the away end.

Will Burnley now go on to reach the 100-point mark in the Championship?

When you consider the fierce rivalry between these two sides, Burnley's fans will certainly be amused by Brownhill's decision to wind up Blackburn's supporters with his inflatable trophy antics.

The Clarets will hold the bragging rights over Rovers for the foreseeable future if Jon Dahl Tomasson's side fail to achieve promotion via the play-offs.

Having achieved their goal of winning the title, Burnley will be keen to create some more history in their remaining fixtures.

The club's win over Blackburn took their overall points tally to 95.

By defeating Bristol City and Cardiff City, Burnley will exceed the 100-point mark for the first time in their history.

Kompany's side will undoubtedly fancy their chances of ending the term with a total of 101 points as they have been a class above the rest of the Championship this season.

Brownhill is expected to feature in both of these games as he has been selected to start on 39 occasions by Kompany at this level during the current term.

The midfielder has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.27 in this division over the course of the 2022/23 season and was recently named in the Championship Team of the Season.