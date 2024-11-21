EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has claimed that Burnley should gamble on keeping Josh Brownhill beyond the January transfer window.

According to TBR Football, the midfielder is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the winter market.

The likes of West Ham United, Rangers, Celtic and Leeds United have been mentioned as a possible next destination for the 28-year-old.

Clubs like Fulham and Brighton have also been linked with a move for the experienced player, who is currently captain of the Burnley squad.

Brownhill’s deal is set to expire in the summer, leading to speculation over his immediate future at Turf Moor.

Josh Brownhill's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 45.63 Pass Completion (%) 78.50 Progressive Passes 3.80 Progressive Carries 0.73 Successful Take-ons 0.20 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.80 Progressive Passes Received 2.74

Carlton Palmer highlights Josh Brownhill concern

Palmer has questioned whether the length of the contract renewal offer might be why an extension hasn’t yet been signed.

He believes the midfielder will want a three-year deal to stay at Burnley, and could walk if not offered something as good as that.

“Burnley sit fourth in the Championship, they’re on 27 points, only four points between the leaders Sunderland and Sheffield United,” Palmer told Football League World.

“A worrying sign though is Josh Brownhill, they are unable to tie down the midfield player to a new deal.

“He’s 28 years old, he’s been very integral to Burnley’s charge in the Championship, and in the Championship before."

He added: “Although he is Burnley through and through, he has intimated that he’d like to sign a new contract at Burnley, but I’m sure he’s not going to sign a one or two-year deal.

“If, in fact, he doesn’t sign a new contract it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Carlton Palmer sets Josh Brownhill price tag

Palmer has claimed Brownhill could be worth as little as £1.5 to 2 million in January, which he believes isn’t enough for Burnley to cash in on given their promotion fight.

“Burnley have two choices, they can let the contract run down and get promotion and worry about it later, or cash in in the January transfer window, with the likes of Rangers, West Ham, Celtic, even Leeds United [interested],” he added.

“But you certainly wouldn’t want to be selling him to anybody who is going to be competition to you in terms of getting promotion from the division.

“At the end of the day, this is the last chance you’re going to get any money for him, what is he worth? I don’t know, at 28 years of age, I don’t know how much money they could actually generate for him, with his contract out at the end of the season.

“Maybe £1.5 to 2 million, and maybe Burnley might think ‘you know what, we’ll keep him until the end of the season, if we get promoted we might end up with nearly £200 million’.

“So it’s a gamble worth taking, the player’s got his head down and it’s not impacting the player.

“Really difficult situation for Burnley, but he’s very, very good at this level.”

Burnley are in a tricky situation with Bronwhill

Brownhill has become a key part of the side over the years, and that is absolutely still the case with Scott Parker as manager.

The midfielder is the team’s top scorer so far this season, bagging five from 15 league appearances.

He is club captain, and will be a consistent presence in the side this year as long as he remains with the Lancashire outfit.

If the best Burnley can get for him in January is only £1.5 to 2 million, then it hardly seems worthwhile cashing in on him when it could jeopardise their promotion bid.