Josh Bowler’s situation at Blackpool amid Nottingham Forest link: What is the latest news?

Blackpool’s Josh Bowler is still a transfer target for Nottingham Forest it seems – but as of yet, there is still no deal for the player in place this transfer window.

Bowler has played throughout the EFL and has also been on the books with Everton for their youth team. However, it’s with Blackpool where the winger has really shone, becoming one of the best in his position in the Championship.

Last season, the player managed a haul of seven goals and three assists in 30 starts for the Seasiders. With Bowler now a key player for the club, they won’t want to let him leave on a transfer deal this window or in any other.

25 questions about Blackpool’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did Blackpool win the Championship play-offs? 2008 2009 2010 2011

However, Nottingham Forest have been plotting a transfer move for him for some time now and it looks like they could be about to make a fresh bid for the winger. But what is the latest news over a potential transfer?

According to the Sun, he is once again a player that Forest want to try and sign.

They’ve been looking at others players to add to their first-team squad now that they are back in the Premier League but have now decided to make another bid for Bowler this transfer window.

However, with Blackpool valuing the player highly, boss Michael Appleton has now revealed to LancsLive that talks have begun over where the player will play next season and whether he will stay with the Seasiders this window.

It means that Bowler could sign a Blackpool contract rather than sealing a move to Forest in the Premier League.

If the club could get him to agree fresh terms, then it could be a great bit of business by the Seasiders this summer. It would also mean that Forest have to move on to another transfer target this window.