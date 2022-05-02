Josh Bowler’s continued Blackpool absence explained ahead of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham transfer battle

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has revealed that Josh Bowler’s absence from the Seasiders’ last two matchday squads is not transfer related and was done to merely protect the winger’s body.

Bowler arrived in the summer at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer from Everton and he’s been a key figure for the Tangerines this season as they’ve consolidated themselves back in the Championship.

Having scored seven times and notched three assists in 42 appearances, Bowler is a man in-demand going into the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth saw bids for the 23-year-old rejected in January but as Football League World exclusively revealed last month, both clubs are set to reignite their interest, as well as the likes of Fulham, Burnley and Leicester City being keen.

His lack of involvement in Blackpool’s squads for the matches against Barnsley and Derby County though were not to protect the player ahead of a potential exit from the club though.

Bowler has played a lot of minutes this season in the second tier of English football, missing just one match in the whole campaign, and for that reason Critchley made the decision to let the winger rest up ahead of next weekend’s final game against Peterborough.

“No honestly, he’s played so many minutes this season. He’s played more minutes than anyone I think,” Critchley said when explaining Bowler’s absence, per The Gazette.

“Until the last few games, I think he’s been involved in every single game until the game against Birmingham where he didn’t get on. “Josh was here at the game and he’s still in consideration and in our thoughts for next week’s game against Peterborough.” The Verdict Bowler has been electric for the Seasiders this season and he is perhaps one of the main reasons why they’ve done as well as they have in the Championship. However as Critchley points out, he has played a lot of minutes and with other options waiting for a turn, it was probably the right time to leave him out for a few matches. He did not get the expected send off though in-front of his home fans as you get the feeling that the Seasiders will look to cash in on Bowler this summer once they’ve triggered his one-year extension. Next week’s away clash away at Peterborough United could really be his final bow in a Blackpool shirt but they stand to make a lot of money on him as the vultures get set to circle.