Josh Bowler sends Blackpool message after sealing Nottingham Forest move

Josh Bowler has paid tribute to Blackpool and the club’s fans, after completing his move from the Championship club to Nottingham Forest.

Following his release from Everton last summer, Bowler joined Blackpool on a free transfer, with the hope of kick-starting his career again.

That is something he certainly did, with the winger scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders.

With that form attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, Bowler eventually completed a move away from Bloomfield Road on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The winger has joined newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, although he will spend the rest of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in Greece with Olympiacos.

Now it seems as though Blackpool will always be a place that means a great deal to Bowler, even after his departure from the club.

Taking to his Instagram page to send a message to Blackpool after his exit from the club was confirmed, Bowler wrote: “Where do I even start?

“I’d just like to say it’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to play for this club, to play in front of all of you fans week in, week out. You’ve installed the confidence back in me and for that I am forever grateful.

“This past year has been the best year of my life football wise, both in terms of success and enjoyment and that is all down to Blackpool and you fans. “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for everything. I wish this club only good luck and success. See you all soon, Josh.” The Verdict It looks like it will be a major blow for Blackpool to have lost Bowler on deadline day. The winger was a key player for the club last season with the attacking threat he provided, and that looked like being the case again in the early stages of this season. However, that is an influence that the Seasiders have now lost, and the fact it came so late in the window made it very hard for the club to find a replacement for him. With that in mind, this could make things difficult for Blackpool in the coming months, although it is good to see that Bowler appreciates just what the club managed to do for his career.