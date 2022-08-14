Josh Bowler issues apology following Blackpool v Swansea City flashpoint

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler took to Twitter to apologise for his performance as the Seasiders slipped to a late defeat against Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The tricky wide player drew criticism from the crowd during the game after moments of poor decision-making in the final third while the game was poised at 0-0.

There was one occasion with six minutes to go in the match where Charlie Patino’s interception in the Swansea half saw ex-Everton man Bowler break clear with the ball.

As he closed in on a one-on-one chance with Andy Fisher, the easier option seemed to be squaring it to forward partner Jerry Yates for a simple tap-in as defender Ben Cabango closed on Bowler himself.

However, the 23-year-old opted to go it alone, cutting inside onto his left foot before blazing the ball over the bar – Yates would cut a frustrated figure and just minutes later, Blackpool would concede what would end up being the winning goal from Olivier Ntcham.

Despite the guilt-edged missed chance, Bowler was still a threat for the Tangerines and was a constant thorn in Swansea’s side.

His mazy dribbles constantly put the opposition on the back foot and he showed exactly why he’s in-demand, despite being on the losing side.

But given some of the poor decision making, the winger felt the need to address his performance on Twitter and apologise to supporters, saying: “Not good enough from me today, simple as that.

“Some positives to take as a team but there’s no one more down about the loss today than I am.

“I promise to work harder and make it right.”

Bowler will have the chance to put things right against his former side QPR on Tuesday as Blackpool travel to London for the first of their back-to-back away games.

The Verdict

It shows a high level of maturity and individual standards that Bowler will come out and apologise for a performance that wasn’t bad by any means.

Every single winger will want to go it alone and Bowler will learn that isn’t the case.

In footballing terms he’s still young and inexperienced which many may forget and with Appleton in charge, he will become a better all-round winger.

Appleton’s had that impact on young wingers before, with the likes of Kemar Roofe, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers all thriving under him and his style of play and it will be no different this time around.