Josh Bowler from Blackpool to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Josh Bowler has been a fairly long term target of Nottingham Forest, and though the 23-year-old does not fit straight into a 3-5-2 system it would be an exciting prospect for him to play under Steve Cooper.

The former Everton man signed for Blackpool on an initial one-year deal in the summer of 2021, probably with the club not expecting him to develop and shine as much as he has since.

Bowler is an edge of your seat winger in the Championship, he wears a headband and his socks very low down, and can make defenders look silly with his dribbling ability.

The step up to the Premier League is a completely different matter, but it would be an intriguing follow.

Is it a good potential move?

Definitely, Bowler has really settled at Blackpool and seems to thrive off of being relied upon, that will not be the case to the same extent at the City Ground, but it is a good trait to have ahead of a potential high profile move.

Should Cooper look to switch up his system and play a front three for example, Bowler would be an ideal player to put up alongside Brennan Johnson and a central striker, adding some variety to their attacking contingent.

The 23-year-old could also adapt to the number ten position in the future.

Would he start?

Probably not initially, but in the medium to long term he has a good chance of establishing himself as a starter at Forest.

Cooper has a very strong reputation for developing young players and his expertise should aid Bowler’s transition, should a deal materialise, but with the hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup, and after it for that matter, there should be plenty of opportunities for the forward.

One true or false question about every current Blackpool FC player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 CHRIS MAXWELL WEARS NUMBER 1 TRUE FALSE

What does he offer?

Dribbling ability stands out in Bowler’s skillset, he is less explosive than players like Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White already in place at Forest, but that should make him more exciting in combination with their other attacking players.

Bowler can be very direct at times, which is arguably a little less common in the Premier League compared to the Championship, but once again, it would add some healthy variety as the Reds look to stabilise in the top-flight.