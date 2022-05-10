Josh Bowler contract decision made amid Nottingham Forest and Fulham transfer interest

Blackpool have confirmed that Josh Bowler’s contract has had a 12-month extension clause triggered.

The winger’s contract will now keep him at Bloomfield Road for a further year.

The club announced the decision via their retained list on their official website.

Bowler has been an important figure in Neil Critchley’s side this season, playing 42 times in the Championship.

In that time, the 23-year old contributed seven goals and three assists in the team’s league campaign.

But January transfer window interest from Nottingham Forest and Fulham had raised questions over his future with Blackpool.

With this latest news, Bowler will not be available to leave the club as a free agent.

The Englishman’s contract was set to expire in June, but a 12-month extension option held by the club has been triggered.

That means any potential suitors will now need to agree a fee with the Tangerines first before being able to discuss any move to a new club this summer.

It was also announced that the club had triggered similar options in the contracts of Keshi Anderson, Ewan Bange, Brad Holmes, Richard Keogh, Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley.

Meanwhile, the likes of Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair and Grant Ward have all been released by the club.

The Verdict

This was a no-brainer decision for Blackpool to make considering Bowler’s current value.

Allowing him to walk away from the club on a free transfer would be leaving money on the table needlessly.

While Bowler may still leave the Seasiders this summer, Blackpool will now at least be able to command a fee for the player that they can then reinvest in the squad.

The winger may also remain with the club for the final 12 months of his contract, which would also work out well for Blackpool considering his standout performances in the side.