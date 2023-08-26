Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Joseph Paintsil from KRC Genk for €10 million, but they may withdraw their offer due to a disagreement on the player's valuation.

Southampton's deal for Paintsil fell through, and it is unclear if they are still interested in signing him after the breakdown.

Paintsil has expressed his preference to leave Genk and join Leeds during this transfer window, showing his willingness to sacrifice European football for a move to the Championship.

As we are now in the final week of the transfer window, teams up and down the Championship are going to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

Leeds United are expected to be one of those sides, as Daniel Farke continues to shape his squad as they look to be promotion contenders.

The club has had a tricky start to the season, but with new arrivals expected, the club will hope their results can quickly change.

The Yorkshire side have been playing catch-up for most of the summer, as they lost several key players right at the start of this transfer window and have struggled to replace them until now.

It seems all areas of the squad are up for grabs, in particular up front, and one player the club is looking at as a potential signing is Joseph Paintsil.

What is the latest Joseph Paintsil news?

Here, we have looked at the latest news involving Paintsil, as Leeds reportedly eye a move for the attacker.

Leeds United join Joesph Paintsil race

It was reported by The Athletic, that Leeds are interested in a deal for Paintsil and were proposing a deal for the player.

Leeds are said to have made an offer worth €10 million (£8.5 million) to sign Paintsil from KRC Genk.

The deal from Leeds would include a sell-on clause should Daniel Farke's men sell the star for a bigger fee in the future.

But there has been a further twist in this transfer, as according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Leeds are now considering withdrawing their offer.

He states the club feel they have made a good offer, but they believe Genk have “moved the goalposts” on their valuation for the winger.

Are Southampton still interested in Joseph Paintsil?

Leeds’ interest in the Genk winger has emerged after Southampton’s deal for the player broke down.

Genk had previously agreed a deal with Southampton, which would've seen Paintsil join the south coast outfit, with striker flop Onuachu, who was signed from Genk in the January transfer window, set to go the other way.

However, both players turned down the potential move, which has left that transfer somewhat dead and the players futures up in the air at their respective clubs.

It is unclear at this stage if Southampton remain interested in the attacker, but it seems a deal may be hard to do now, given the previous breakdown and the fact Leeds have joined the race and made an offer.

What is Joseph Paintsil’s preference?

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Paintsil has told the Belgium club that his preference would be to leave and join Leeds in what remains of this transfer window.

It is believed that personal terms wouldn’t be an issue between the player and the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has been at Genk since 2018 and has so far played 143 times for the club, scoring 32 goals and registering 25 assists.

The Ghana international has been playing for the club this season, four times in the league and twice in their Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

The Belgium side could be playing European football this season, but he seems willing to give that up to move to the Championship.