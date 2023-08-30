There's plenty of work for Leeds United and Southampton to do during the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds have seen a lot of players depart the club on loan and with this in mind, they may not have a huge amount of money to spend, having already spent a sizeable amount on the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe.

Although they have cashed in on Tyler Adams, they have probably used a decent chunk of that revenue on Piroe, but the 49ers may be willing to fund some late-summer moves to increase their chances of securing a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Promotion will be a key goal for the Saints too but they will need to do it without some key players with several moving away from St Mary's.

The likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella have all moved on, which isn't ideal for Russell Martin, who will be under pressure to guide his team to at least a top-six finish at the end of this term.

With both clubs needing more firepower, they could both benefit from signing Genk's Joseph Paintsil, with the duo being linked with a move for the Ghanaian.

Here is the latest concerning the forward as the end of the window approaches...

Southampton could be back in for Joseph Paintsil

There have been whispers that the Saints could be back in the race for Paintsil, journalist Alex Crook has told Give Me Sport.

They were in the race for the player earlier in the summer but a deal failed to materialise, although they could now have the funds to secure an agreement considering they have raised a huge amount in player sales.

The departure of Tella, who could be a real goalscoring asset out on the wing, could make Paintsil a much-needed figure for the south-coast side.

Speaking about the Saints' potential interest in him, Crook said: "The Paintsil one seems to be a bit complicated at this stage.

"Whispers are coming out that maybe it's fallen down with Leeds and that Southampton, who tried to sign him earlier in the summer, could be back in. I'm trying to get that confirmed.

"But I think there's a possibility that he doesn't end up at Elland Road after all."

Leeds United willing to meet asking price for Joseph Paintsil

Leeds are willing to pay close to the £10m needed to get a deal for Paintsil over the line, according to Ben Jacobs' column on Give Me Sport.

But the same journalist has also claimed that talks have stalled at this stage, which could be seen as a blow for the Whites considering the 25-year-old is a real goalscoring asset.

And there are no guarantees that a solution will be found in the coming days, which means a move to Elland Road could be off the cards.

However, this is the most promising recent update for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Joseph Paintsil's reported stance

Belgian journalist Bob Faesen has reported that believes the player will now stay at Genk and has told them he does not want to leave.

This is a real boost for the Belgian side considering he recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 30 league appearances last term - but it will be a blow to the recently relegated sides who will be looking to secure a top-tier return at the first time of asking.