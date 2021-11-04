Joseph Laumann reveals secrets behind Barnsley’s 2-1 win over Derby County

Joseph Laumann was delighted and clearly relieved as Barnsley ended a 13 match winless run when they defeated Derby County on Wednesday evening.

The Tykes had lost their last seven on the bounce leading to the sacking of Markus Schopp but showed impressive spirit and determination to come back from Sam Baldock’s opener under the lights at Oakwell.

Summer signing Aaron Leya Iseka netted his third in as many games, which turned out to be the winner, in the 50th minute with Callum Brittain contributing two assists in an influential display from right wing back.

The caretaker manager was happy with the cohesion the squad have shown in the days since Schopp’s departure when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

Laumann said: “We showed great unity in the last few days.

“Everyone in the club was on it and the fans helped us to go through the game. They were loud. They felt the team needed energy and they gave it throughout the game. The last day in training I could feel some energy and some positivity and I think we showed that tonight (Wednesday evening).”

The Tykes have a huge opportunity to build on this victory and climb out of the relegation zone when they play host to 23rd placed Hull City on Saturday.

Wednesday evening’s victory feels hugely significant. Despite the loss Barnsley were actually much improved against Bristol City last weekend and were able to carry that into the midweek match at Oakwell. Aaron Leya Iseka is growing in confidence which each game and looks like an outstanding bit of business, with the 23-year-old joining from Toulouse this summer.

There is no doubt that this group of players has underperformed a great amount at the start of the season but if they can pull off back-to-back wins going into the international break they will be firmly looking up the table.

Cardiff City and Peterborough United are nothing special in the positions above them and if they do taste victory against the Tigers, Laumann’s name may well be thrown into the ring when considering a new permanent manager.