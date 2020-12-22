Jose Mourinho reacts to off-field Stoke City controversy ahead of Tottenham clash

Jose Mourinho has called on the footballing authorities to look into Stoke City’s temporary away dressing room ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

This comes after Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock criticised the conditions of the dressing room following their meeting in the Championship at the start of the month.

Warnock went on a huge rant, calling the makeshift dressing room a ‘pigsty’ and one that he ‘wouldn’t have put animals in’.

Stoke – like many other football clubs – have had to use temporary dressing rooms in order to align with protocols and guidelines set by the government.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stoke on Wednesday night, as Jose Mourinho’s side prepare for their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash in Staffordshire.

Mourinho, speaking to Sky Sports, has revealed that he has received footage of the dressing room – and has urged the authorities to look into the state of the conditions.

He said: “I have a video of it. A video made from a colleague that works in another team that recently played against them and I was not going to raise the question, you raised that question.

“But I think shouldn’t be a question for me, should be a question for the authorities – all the authorities – football authorities, safety authorities, but not for me. “I’m not going to be the bad guy that is going to make comments about Stoke away dressing room.”

The Verdict

These sort of conditions aren’t ideal, of course, but you cannot use it as an excuse.

Every football club up and down the country has had to shuffle things around in order to make sure they are following guidelines and protocols.

It may be a little different to what Spurs are used to given they are in the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, and it’ll be interesting to see if it affects Mourinho and his players.