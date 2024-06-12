Highlights Elijah Adebayo attracts Fenerbahçe interest

Fenerbahçe are interested in signing Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo, with the striker keen on leaving the Hatters following their relegation from the Premier League.

Whilst the campaign ended in disappointment for Rob Edwards’ side, as they ultimately finished in the bottom three, Luton emerged with credit following how they performed against the elite.

And, one player who stood out was Adebayo, with the 26-year-old scoring ten goals in 27 appearances, and he was a constant threat to opponents due to his physicality and ability to hold up the ball.

Fenerbahçe keen on Elijah Adebayo

That goalscoring record, combined with his all-round game, meant Adebayo was always going to attract attention, and Turkish media outlet Takvim claimed that the ex-Walsall man could be on the move to Istanbul.

They state that new boss José Mourinho is keen to sign the attacker, and that a fee in the region of €8-10m could be required to make the transfer happen.

Interestingly, they add that Adebayo is keen on leaving Kenilworth Road following relegation, as he is looking to test himself at a higher level.

The chance to join the Turkish giants is sure to appeal, as they are set to play in Europe next season, with Mourinho’s side hoping to clinch a place in the Champions League, although they will have to navigate their way through the qualifying rounds to do that.

Luton Town must hold out for big Elijah Adebayo fee

Given his displays in the Premier League, it was always going to be tough to keep Adebayo, as outlined above.

So, the Hatters will have to be open to the possibility that he could move on, but the suggested fee of €8-10m does feel a bit on the low side.

This is a player who is entering his peak years, and he has just hit double figures for goals in what is regarded as the best league in the world.

Plus, whilst Luton didn’t disclose the length of Adebayo’s contract, the fact he signed an extension in 2023 suggests they aren’t going to be in a position where they have to cash in on him before his value starts to drop.

Elijah Adebayo's Premier League Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists - xG 5.91 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 Headed Goals 4 Left Foot Goals 1 Right Foot Goals 5

You can understand the appeal of Fenerbahçe for the player, but Luton fans should hope that the club is able to command a bigger fee than the one mooted.

Luton Town’s summer transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s a big summer ahead for Luton as they prepare for life back in the Championship, and they will need to do business.

The club is in a decent enough financial position, but departures are inevitable, and any hefty sales could fund a rebuild in the summer window. Of course, Adebayo would be difficult to replace should he depart, but that money could help improve the squad overall.

Edwards and the recruitment team will have been preparing for this, and fans should have full faith in the club as they look to build a team that can bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt.