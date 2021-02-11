Jose Mourinho plan for Tottenham Hotspur player revealed amid EFL loan spell

Jose Mourinho is mapping out a first-team role at Tottenham Hotspur for Oliver Skipp next season, according to Football Insider.

After making 11 first-team appearances for Spurs last season – seven of those coming in the Premier League – the club decided to send Skipp out on loan in the summer, with a move to the Championship in the offing.

Skipp joined Norwich City on loan for the season, and has since become a key player for Daniel Farke during his time at Carrow Road.

The 20-year-old has started every single Championship fixture for Norwich this season, impressing in the middle of the park and helping Norwich mount a title charge in the second tier.

It remains to be seen whether Norwich win promotion or not this season, but even if they don’t, it looks if Skipp will be playing in the Premier League in 2021/22.

According to Football Insider, Spurs and Mourinho have mapped out a plan for Skipp to become a first-team player next season.

The Verdict

This comes as no surprise to me.

The aim for Skipp this season was to get regular first-team football under his belt for a good Championship side.

Everything has gone to plan thus far. He’s started in every one of Norwich’s 28 league games, and is one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

Mourinho has spoken highly of Skipp in the past, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he racked up a decent amount of appearances for the North London club next season.