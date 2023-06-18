There is expected to be a wave of departures from Leeds United this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League and into the Championship.

And one of United's forgotten faces is being linked with a fresh exit this summer in the form of Diego Llorente.

The Spaniard was allowed to depart in January on a loan deal to AS Roma, who had the option to purchase the centre-back for a set fee.

This looks unlikely to happen however - but it won't stop the club from the Italian capital being keen.

What is Diego Llorente's Leeds United situation?

Llorente joined Leeds almost three years ago now in September 2020, with the Whites spending £18 million on him from Real Sociedad to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's defence upon their return to the Premier League.

Injuries restricted Llorente's appearances in his debut season to just 15 however and then improved that figure to 31 matches played in all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

Having fallen out of favour last season under Jesse Marsch though, Llorente was let go of by Leeds in the January transfer window as Roma swooped for his services on a temporary basis.

The 29-year-old played 12 times under Jose Mourinho, including in the UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla in which they lost on penalties, but he heads back to Elland Road this summer with three years left on his contract as he penned an extension until 2026 back in December.

AS Roma keen on striking fresh deal for Diego Llorente

Llorente may not be staying too long in West Yorkshire though as Roma are keen to strike a fresh deal for the 10-cap Spain international, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport - via RomaGialloRossa.

They claim that the figure in Roma's loan agreement for Llorente to turn it into a permanent move is €18 million (£15.4 million), but it's a price that the club were never going to actually pay when it was all said and done.

Instead, Roma are planning on trying to renegotiate for another season long loan move for Llorente but with a lower buyout clause, around the €10 million (£8.55 million) mark or lower.

That could end up being accepted by Leeds, who would be making a significant loss on the defender in the end but it's unlikely that he will be kept around in the Championship if there is still interest from clubs in European competition overseas.