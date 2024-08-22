Highlights Fenerbahce are in talks with Vini Souza as they consider a move for the Sheffield United man.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bring in a new midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline for the Istanbul outfit.

Sheffield United would miss Souza if he did move on as he brings a physicality to the middle of the park.

Fenerbahçe are considering a move for Sheffield United’s Vini Souza as they look to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

There has been speculation surrounding the future of the Brazilian midfielder since the Blades’ relegation to the Championship, even though he has played in both games so far this season for Chris Wilder, with Fulham said to have been admirers.

However, in a fresh twist, Turkish media outlet Sports Digitale have revealed that Fenerbahce are weighing up a move for Souza.

Vini Souza transfer latest

The update claims that the Turkish giants have been in touch with the representative of the player as they try to establish whether a transfer would be realistic this summer.

So, a potential move is certainly at an early stage, as there is no indication whether Souza would want to move to Istanbul, or whether a move is financially achievable for both clubs.

But, it’s no secret that Fenerbahçe are on the lookout for a midfielder this summer, as they had been linked with Sander Berge, although that won’t be happening now as the Norwegian has signed for Fulham from Burnley.

Vini Souza could be key for Sheffield United this season

After their dismal relegation from the Premier League last season, it’s fair to say that most Sheffield United fans wouldn’t have been bothered about any players moving on this summer, including Souza.

He arrived with a big reputation, but, like most of his teammates, he underperformed in the top-flight as the Blades went down with a whimper.

Nevertheless, the early signs this season suggest that he could be a key figure for Wilder this season, as he has played in both games as they’ve collected four points, and he was particularly impressive at Preston on the opening day.

Vini Souza's Performance Against Preston (Source: Sofascore) Minutes Played 90 Pass accuracy 92% Touches 90 Interceptions 2 Tackles 6 Clearances 4 Dribble success 100% Fouls won 4

Souza’s physicality and ability to win the ball back has been important tactically, as he helps give the likes of Ollie Arblaster, Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare the freedom to perform.

Of course, every player has a price, and if Souza’s sale could help improve other aspects of the team, it’s certainly something that Wilder will consider, but there’s no denying he would be missed at this level.

Sheffield United’s transfer plans

Following on from that, it could be a hectic end to the window for the Blades, as they look to get several new faces through the door to help beef up the squad.

As well as that, there are doubts over the future of some players, with Anel Ahmedhodzic strongly linked with Ipswich Town.

Related Ipswich Town enter advanced talks to sign Sheffield United star Anel Ahmedhodzic's future at Sheffield United is uncertain amid interest from three Premier League clubs

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a lot of talk that their takeover could finally be going through, so it’s certainly not quiet at Bramall Lane right now!

Ultimately, though, the final eight days of the window are about ensuring the squad is ready to battle for a top two finish this season, which really should be the aim for a club like Sheffield United, so it will be intriguing to see how it plays out.

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.