Reported Norwich City target Jose Cordoba has opened up on his future plans, and has hinted that his next club may already be decided, according to journalist Leonardo Aguilar.

The Canaries were said to be battling Rangers for the signature of the 22-year-old Panama international last month, before the Scottish side pulled the plug on any potential deal.

The defender has been widely tipped as a star for the future after some standout performances for Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian top flight, and is said to be available for as little as £3 million this summer.

Bulgarian outlet Gong have previously stated that Cordoba would prefer a move to England, and with the defender’s recent comments that may be coming sooner rather than later.

Norwich City rumoured to be chasing Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba

With over 80 appearances in Bulgaria for both Levski and Etar since moving to the country in 2020, Cordoba has established himself as one of the best players in the division with his performances at the back

That potential led to Rangers inviting the Panamanian over to Ibrox over the Easter period as they tried to convince him of a move to Glasgow, with a preliminary contract said to have been confirmed between the two parties.

But Norwich are said to have hijacked the deal in recent weeks, leading to a change of destination for the well-regarded defender, who has played 12 times for his country since his debut in March 2022.

Wherever his next club is, Cordoba has hinted that any deal may have been confirmed in a recent post by his compatriot Aguilar on X, with the journalist’s words translating as:

““You will soon have news, it is a good future for me, I will have a good project to continue growing as a player”

“José Córdoba today before training.”

Although it may be very cryptic in its delivery, it looks as if the young defender’s future may have been decided, and Canaries fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if they get the deal over the line.

Jose Cordoba 23/24 Levski Sofia stats Appearances 27 Starts 27 Pass completion rate 88.0% Interception/90 4.4 Clearances/90 1.6 Source: Sofascore

City appointed former Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as the successor to David Wagner last week, with the Dane’s arrival likely to have been the catalyst for any potential deals to get over the line once he gave the go ahead.

“Best defender in the league”: Jose Cordoba receives highest praise from former Levski Sofia coach

The Scottish Sun interviewed Tsanko Tsvetaniv recently - the former Levski Sofia assistant manager - and he had nothing but good words to say about the potential City recruit, who is said to have a bright future ahead of him.

He said: ““Jose is a player who will have a fantastic future if he goes to the correct club.

“Jose is a player who will be aiming to play in the Premier League in England. And if he develops the way he has, I believe he will.

“What I noticed immediately were two things: he was left-footed — and you always notice guys who are left-footed — and how quick he was.

“He had good technique but he was really determined to learn and be better than he was.

“In his time at Levski he improved a lot and in 2023 he was named the best defender in the league in Bulgaria.

“We worked on his strength as well and he now has a great body for a central defender.

“I expected it to happen this summer. He’s done everything he can there and moving to a club in Western Europe is the right direction for him.”

If the deal is to be completed, the Norfolk side have wasted no time in replacing their departing defenders from the previous campaign, with Ben Gibson and Danny Batth both leaving the club once their contracts at Carrow Road come to an end.