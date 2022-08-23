“Jorgen Strand Larsen or Emil Riis” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues Boro transfer claim as deadline day looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last season, Chris Wilder has been hard at work over the summer in an attempt to add to his Middlesbrough squad in the hope that they can push for a top six finish this year.

However, with Boro yet to pick up a win this season, the boss hasn’t been afraid to admit that he thinks his squad needs further additions before the closing of the transfer window next week.

With limited time left, Wilder will have to be working hard to ensure he gets any remaining names he wants through the door.

However, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for one player she would like to see her club sign before the transfer window closes: “I would say I want to see Boro sign Jorgen Strand Larsen or Emil Riis before the closure of the transfer window.

“I know you asked for one player and I’ve mentioned two, but the reason I’ve done that is because I don’t think there’s an awful lot between them.

“They’re both young players with decent potential, still room to improve further and they’re both coming off the back of good goal scoring seasons.

“As well as that, crucially, they’re both strikers and that part of the pitch still need reinforcements despite Boro bringing in Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

“I’d probably lean more towards Jorgen Strand Larsen and admittedly, it probably is to do with the factor of him being an unknown quantity but also I just think, from what I’ve seen, he’s probably got the highest ceiling between the two and his build up play is just that little bit better I think.

“So I’d probably say Jorgen Strand Larsen but I certainly wouldn’t turn my nose up at Emil Riis either.”

The Verdict:

Either of these singings would be good additions for Middlesbrough this summer and both could definitely help Chris Wilder’s side improve their game at the top end of the pitch.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has no experience of English football as of yet, but the 22-year-old was able to find the back of the net 14 times in 22 appearances for top flight Dutch side Eredivisie last season.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Emil Riis scored 16 in 44 Championship appearances for Preston North End last season and has already proven he has the ability to perform in the second tier.

As Dana says, either player would be a great addition for Chris Wilder and add to the side but given Jorgen Strand Larsen is slightly younger, this could be a more exciting signing when thinking about further development.