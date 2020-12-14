Jorge Grant update emerges amid transfer links to Nottingham Forest, Norwich, Brentford and Swansea

Jorge Grant’s future with Lincoln City is set to be decided with Michael Appleton planning face to face talks over his future.

The midfielder is enjoying an excellent season for the League One side after scoring 10 and creating seven goals already this term.

That form has attracted plenty of interest in the 26-year-old, however, with Nottingham Forest, Norwich, Brentford and Swansea City all previously credited with an interest in the star.

Grant’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season which means that he’s able to open talks with non-domestic clubs over a potential summer move.

Should the midfielder decide that he wants to leave the club then Lincoln could decide to sell him in January, but while his departure would be disappointing the club’s manager says that he’s confident that the player will handle the situation in a professional manner.

Asked about Grant’s future, Appleton told Lancashire Live: “I’ll be able to answer that question a little bit more once I’ve sat down with him and his agent.

“It’s a little bit different having a conversation with someone over the phone to looking into the whites of their eyes and seeing where they’re at.

“We can’t hold them to ransom and make them stay.

“At the end of the day, they’re the decision makers of their own destiny.

“If he goes, it would be a massive disappointment, but it wouldn’t be the first time in football I’ve had a big disappointment or had a player go that you want to stay.

“We’ve one or two people who we feel could potentially fill that role, but it would be some role to fill because he’s been great for us.

“I’d like to think there’s enough football in us to try and persuade him to stay beyond this season.”

Appleton added: “Regardless of whether he stays or doesn’t at the end of the season, Jorge is professional enough to make sure his attitude from January onwards is spot on and as it should be.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Jorge Grant would be a huge miss for Lincoln City.

Based on his current form it seems that the midfielder has the quality to perform at a higher level than he is at the moment – something that he’ll perhaps be hoping to achieve.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, but as far as Lincoln are concerned they’ll just be keen to get some clarity sooner rather than later.