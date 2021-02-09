Jordon Ibe’s current situation at Derby County becomes clearer

The Derby Telegraph’s Chief Football Writer Steve Nicholson has claimed that Jordon Ibe is working on his fitness in training ahead of a probable return to action for the Rams.

Ibe linked up with Derby County originally back in September of last year and is bidding to get his career back on track with the Championship club, however he has only played three minutes of first team football so far this term, with a combination of illness and fitness issues stunting his progress.

Recent reports of off-field issues have also surfaced and as a result the winger has been forced to stay away from first team training.

However Nicholson was quick to confirm today in his Q&A today that the player’s situation has now changed:

“As for Jordon Ibe, I am told he is back at the training ground building his fitness and will continue to do this before he will be involved.”

The former Liverpool winger boasts plenty of experience at both Premier League and Championship level and has a contract with the Rams until the summer of next year.

The Verdict

This could well be Ibe’s best chance to make it at a high level again after what has been a rough few years at Bournemouth and now seemingly with Derby.

Getting back to full fitness has to be at the forefront of his mind and this will give him the best chance of potentially impressing Wayne Rooney and his staff.

There’s no doubting he has great ability as we have seen flashes of it over the years, but it’s clear he needs some consistency.

Focusing on matters on the pitch is imperative if he is to get back to the level that he once was at during his younger days with Wycombe Wanderers.